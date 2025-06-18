President Zardari visits POF Wah, praises role in National Defense

President reviews production units and highlights need to strengthen defense amid security challenge

WAH CANTT (Dunya News) - President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari paid an official visit to Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) Wah, where he inspected various production units and received a detailed briefing on the institution's strategic role in defense manufacturing.

President Zardari was welcomed by POF Wah Chairman Lieutenant General Tahir Hameed Shah.

During the visit, he was briefed on the technical capabilities, production processes, and the critical role POF plays in meeting the country's defense needs. He praised the organization's commitment to innovation and its contributions toward strengthening Pakistan’s defense infrastructure.

Touring several manufacturing units, President Zardari commended the technical expertise, dedication, and professionalism of the staff. He emphasised the importance of further enhancing national defense capabilities in light of evolving security challenges and stressed continuous development in defense technology to safeguard national interests.

