President lauds PAF's role in defending country's sovereignty

The president also expressed his satisfaction over PAF’s combat readiness.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu during his visit to Air Headquarters (AHQ) to boost the morale of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) following its resounding success in defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan and delivering a decisive response to recent aggression from India.

The president also expressed his satisfaction over PAF’s combat readiness and reiterated an all-out support from the Government of Pakistan to Pakistan Air Force in its pursuit of excellence.

Upon his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented Guard of Honour to the president, a Presidency’s news release said.

During the meeting, the President expressed profound appreciation for the exemplary professionalism, unwavering commitment and indomitable spirit demonstrated by the personnel of Pakistan Air Force.

He also lauded the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, recognising his role in modernising PAF and swiftly integrating advanced technologies that have significantly enhanced operational readiness of Pakistan Air Force and have recalibrated the region's deterrence landscape.

The President highlighted that the bold and visionary leadership of Pakistan Armed Forces enabled Pakistan to deliver a firm and timely response to Indian aggression, ensuring the Air Force remains at the forefront of technological and strategic advancement.

On his part, the Chief of the Air Staff shared insight into various ongoing modernisation projects of Pakistan Air Force's operational construct, force goals and plans for the force structure with a keen focus on future warfare.

In the recent standoff against India, he attributed PAF's success to the matchless training, smart inductions, seamless operational readiness and a homegrown kill chain sharpened by the mastery of modern warfare.

The Air Chief highlighted that for the first time in its history, Pakistan Air Force conducted Full Spectrum Operations during the recent conflict, employing multi-domain warfare capabilities.

This included the integration of Space, Cyber and Electronic Warfare, alongside the strategic application of niche and disruptive technologies, which collectively generated decisive effects that significantly contributed to Pakistan's victory over India.

The visit of President Asif Ali Zardari to Air Headquarters Islamabad was aimed at boosting the morale of PAF following its resounding success in defending the aerial frontiers of Pakistan and delivering a decisive response to recent aggression from India.

