Pakistan begins withdrawal of non-essential embassy staff from Iran amid Israel tensions

Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran and its consulate offices will continue to operate normally

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In light of the escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, Pakistan has begun withdrawing non-essential staff from its embassies in the region, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the process of evacuating non-essential diplomatic personnel and their families has been initiated as a precautionary measure.

However, Pakistan’s embassy in Tehran and its consulate offices will continue to operate normally.

The officials emphasized that the decision was made with full coordination and understanding with Iranian authorities to ensure safety without disrupting essential diplomatic functions.

“This is a standard safety protocol in view of the evolving regional situation. Our core diplomatic staff will remain in place to continue critical operations,” the official added.

The move comes as part of Pakistan’s broader strategy to protect its citizens and personnel in regions facing rising geopolitical tension. More updates are expected as the situation develops.

Pakistani authorities are facilitating the return of nationals from Iran. According to immigration officials, 714 Pakistanis, including traders, drivers, and students, have returned via buses through the Taftan border.

Among them were 154 students from Tehran, who were relocated to Pakistan House after completing immigration procedures. This marks the return of over 200 students in a single day.

Meanwhile, border points at Panjgur, Gwadar, and Kech have been sealed by the Balochistan government due to regional security threats. However, the Taftan crossing in Chagai remains open for limited travel and trade.



