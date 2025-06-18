Woman dies in Nankana Sahib road accident

NANKANA SAHIB (Dunya News) – A woman was killed and four other person sustained injuries in a road accident in Nankana Sahib on Tuesday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Kot Nizam Din Stop at the Jaranwala Road where two motorcycles collided due to over-speeding, killing a woman on the spot and injuring four other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to a nearby hospital.

