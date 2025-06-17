Maryam Nawaz undergoes MRI scan at Mayo Hospital

Pakistan Pakistan Maryam Nawaz undergoes MRI scan at Mayo Hospital

MRI scan at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital confirms no serious issue

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 18:14:05 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Mayo Hospital Lahore due to shoulder pain, hospital sources confirmed.

According to sources, the chief minister underwent an MRI scan of her right shoulder, which returned normal. She was reportedly experiencing symptoms of a frozen shoulder, prompting the medical examination.

After the scan, Maryam Nawaz left the hospital’s surgical tower.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied her during the visit to the hospital.

More to read: CM Maryam suspends Mayo Hospital MS, CEO for 'dereliction of duty'