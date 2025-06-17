Taftan border closure triggers fuel, food shortage fears amid Israel-Iran conflict

Locals are having a hard time making ends meet as the situation grows more difficult by the day

Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 16:54:55 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Following the recent spike in tensions between Iran and Israel, the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan has been completely sealed, sparking fears of a fuel and food shortage in the border town.

Sources say that the closure has led to a partial shutdown of the Taftan marketplace.

With the flow of cheap Iranian petrol grinding to a halt, the city is now facing a fuel crisis.

According to the district administration, more than 250 Pakistani students have already arrived in Taftan from Iran over the past two days.

Over 100 more are expected to cross over today.

Meanwhile, the return of Pakistani pilgrims from Iran is also underway, with reports suggesting that over 2,000 citizens will make their way back home soon.

Officials added that special arrangements have been made at the border to receive those returning from Iran.

However, travel from Pakistan into Iran has been completely barred until further notice.

Local authorities and relief agencies are keeping a close eye on the situation in Taftan to handle any emergency that may crop up.