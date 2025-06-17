Italian Navy ship docks at Karachi port

Three-day goodwill visit to boost Pakistan-Italy maritime bonds

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Italian Navy vessel ITS Antonio Marceglia arrived at Karachi Port for a three-day goodwill visit, where it was warmly welcomed by Pakistan Navy officials and the Italian ambassador, said ISPR.

The visit aims to enhance bilateral maritime cooperation and strengthen joint operational capabilities.

During the stay, professional meetings and joint exercises will be conducted between personnel of both navies.

Regular visits of Italian naval ships to Pakistan reflect the growing maritime collaboration between the two countries and highlight the strength of Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations.

Pakistan Navy remains committed to fostering lasting naval cooperation with key international navies.

