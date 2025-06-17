Justice system will be further strengthened, says Chief Justice Yahya Afridi

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to strengthening the justice delivery system across the country.

He made these remarks while chairing a high-level meeting at the Peshawar Registry of the Supreme Court.

The meeting was held to review the master plan of the proposed judicial complex (Katcheri Compound) in Peshawar.

The Chief Justice emphasized that the new complex should be modern, sustainable, and comprehensive, addressing the needs of the bar, bench, and executive.

Suggestions during the meeting included adding green spaces, tree plantations, and even a children’s park within the compound.

Special attention was given to ensuring facilities for elderly and differently-abled litigants, reflecting the judiciary’s vision of inclusive and accessible justice.

Justice Yahya Afridi stated that the Supreme Court remains committed to assisting in judicial reforms and infrastructure development, ensuring that all segments of society have easy access to justice.

The meeting was attended by Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Atiq Shah, and other senior officials.

The Chief Justice concluded by saying the judiciary will continue to play its part in improving the judicial system and ensuring timely and fair justice for all.

