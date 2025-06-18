COAS-Trump meeting a diplomatic milestone for Pakistan: Mushahid Hussain

Pakistan Pakistan COAS-Trump meeting a diplomatic milestone for Pakistan: Mushahid Hussain

Expert says White House invitation for Field Marshal is historic honor

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 18 Jun 2025 23:00:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Renowned foreign affairs expert Mushahid Hussain Syed termed Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir's meeting with US President Donald Trump a major diplomatic development, stating it will focus on strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Speaking to Dunya News’ program “On the Front,” Mushahid emphasised that this is the first time in history a Field Marshal from Pakistan has been invited to the White House, calling it a matter of national pride. He highlighted that Trump has previously expressed his fondness for Pakistan, adding that “today, there will be mourning in India,” in reference to the diplomatic optics.

Mushahid noted that Trump, known for his unconventional diplomacy, may even bring up former PM Imran Khan during the meeting, and will likely congratulate Asim Munir on his promotion. He asserted that the Field Marshal is expected to receive head-of-state level protocol — a signal of Pakistan’s rising geopolitical importance.

Also read: Field Marshal Asim Munir arrives in White House to meet President Trump



He further criticized India, stating it had suffered defeats on both military and diplomatic fronts and accused it of spreading misinformation. Mushahid added that Pakistan's principled stance on Palestine is well known to the US, and emphasised the need for Pakistan’s political parties to focus on real issues, internal democracy, and putting national interest above personal agendas.

He concluded by saying Pakistan’s recent strategic victories have strengthened its position and called for unselfishness in domestic politics, including the release of political prisoners.

On global affairs, he criticized the G7’s recent statement, accused Western powers of targeting Iran’s regime under the guise of nuclear concerns, and said frustration is growing globally with Israel’s Netanyahu.