Pakistan Navy conducts rescue operation to save Indian crew member

The operation was launched following a medical assistance request

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Navy conducted a successful rescue operation at sea to save an injured Indian crew member, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The operation was launched following a medical assistance request from the oil tanker MT High Leader, which reported an emergency involving a seriously injured Indian crew member.

The ISPR said that the Pakistan Navy’s Joint Maritime Information and Coordination Centre (JMICC) promptly responded the call and initiated a swift rescue mission.

The injured crew member was evacuated through the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency and transported to a local hospital in Karachi for emergency medical treatment.

According to the military spokesperson, the timely and successful rescue of the Indian crew member highlights Pakistan Navy’s commitment to its international humanitarian responsibilities, beyond national boundaries.

“The rescue operation reflects Pakistan Navy’s exemplary role in safeguarding human lives at sea and stands as a testament to its dedication to maritime humanitarian efforts,” the ISPR said.

