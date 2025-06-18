Trump to meet Field Marshal Asim Munir today

Trump is scheduled to have a closed-press lunch in the Cabinet Room with Field Marshal Asim Munir.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir over lunch on Wednesday, White House spokesperson said.

A White House itinerary of President Trump for Wednesday shows his lunch meeting with the Pakistani General.

Meanwhile, Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), interacted with the overseas Pakistani community in Washington DC as he is on an official visit to the United States.

The COAS received a warm reception and welcome from the overseas Pakistanis, who gathered in large numbers to meet with the army chief

“The diaspora warmly appreciated the outstanding performance of the Armed Forces during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos/Marka-e-Haq, showcasing their bravery and professionalism,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

During the interaction, the COAS expressed his deep appreciation for the vital and most significant role being played by overseas Pakistanis for being ambassadors of Pakistan. He acknowledged their contributions to the Pakistan's economy, and global reputation by contributing actively through remittances, investments and higher achievements in other domains.

The overseas Pakistanis shared their experiences and suggestions with the army chief.

COAS emphasized the importance of engagement with the overseas Pakistanis, highlighting the need for continued collaboration and cooperation to address common challenges and promote cooperation.

The interaction concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and commitment, as the COAS and the overseas Pakistanis pledged to work together towards a more secure, prosperous, and resilient Pakistan.

It is worth noting that last month, India launched unprovoked strikes on several Pakistani cities and airbases, citing the April 22 Pahalgam incident as the reason.

