PTI's appeal accepted against appointment of state counsel in 26 Nov protest case

Judg Aaamir Zia declared the trial court’s appointment of a state counsel null and void

17 Jun 2025

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad District and Sessions Court has accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) appeal against the appointment of state counsel in the 26 November protest case.

The case, registered under FIR No. 976 at Ramna Police Station, had seen the trial court appoint state counsel due to the absence of PTI’s defense lawyers. However, Additional District and Sessions Judge Aamir Zia overturned that decision, declaring the trial court’s appointment of a state counsel null and void.

The appeal was filed by PTI objecting to the move by Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal, who had assigned a state counsel for the accused in their lawyers' absence.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad distributed copies of the charge sheet among PTI leader Raoof Hasan and social media activist Ahmed Janjua in a case related to alleged recovery of explosive materials.

ATC Judge Abual-Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain presided over the hearing and adjourned the case until July 28, when formal charges are expected to be framed. The case against the PTI leaders was registered at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station.