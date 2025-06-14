Fazlur Rehman condemns Israeli aggression

JUI Chief calls for Islamic unity, says killing of children, women in Iran, Palestine exposes Israel

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman condemned Israel's ongoing aggression in the Middle East, particularly the killing of innocent women and children in Palestine and Iran, terming it a "serious question mark on US politics."

The remarks came during a visit to the residence of Senator Faisal Vawda in Karachi.

The meeting, though personal in nature, drew media attention amid regional and political tensions.

Vawda warmly received Maulana Fazl and expressed gratitude:

“Maulana Sahib's arrival at my home is an honour. I’ve always said he’s like a brother to me, and I will stand by him for life.”

Speaking to media during the visit, Maulana Fazlur Rehman downplayed political speculation, saying: “I am here simply on an invitation. It is good that political leaders are engaging with each other.”

Commenting on the domestic political landscape, the JUI chief remarked: “Governments cannot be formed or sustained without JUI. We are committed to fighting for the rights of the people.”

Senator Faisal Vawda, while expressing admiration for Maulana’s leadership, said: “I’m a student of politics. Maulana Sahib is a teacher to us all. People are coming from KP to challenge taxation, and only he can guide us in responding wisely. His leadership is essential for Pakistan.”



