Pakistan stands firmly with Iran amid Israeli aggression: PM Shehbaz

Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday vowed to support Iran amid the Israeli attack on the neighbouring country.

Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the current security situation in the region.

During the call, the prime minister strongly condemned the Israeli attacks against Iran, calling them a violation of Iran’s sovereignty and regional integrity.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with the government and the brotherly people of Iran, stating that Pakistan stands firmly with them in the face of Israeli aggression.

“The Israeli attack on Iran is a breach of the United Nations charter and international law,” said Shehbaz Sharif, emphasizing that under Article 51 of the UN charter, Iran has the right to self-defense.

Expressing heartfelt condolences over the loss of innocent lives in the attacks, Shehbaz Sharif said Israel’s provocations pose a serious threat to both regional and global peace and stability.

He urged the international community and the United Nations to take immediate and credible steps to end Israel’s unlawful actions.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s firm commitment to promoting peace in the region and its readiness to play a constructive role.

Meanwhile, President Pezeshkian thanked Prime Minister Sharif Sharif for Pakistan’s support and solidarity during this critical time, particularly at the United Nations Security Council.

He said the gesture reflects the close and brotherly relations between the two nations and briefed the prime minister on Iran’s perspective regarding the ongoing crisis with Israel.

The Iranian president also called on the international community, especially Islamic countries, to work collectively to counter such threats.