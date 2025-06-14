PM Shehbaz calls for early finalisation of Electric Vehicles Policy 2025

He issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore

Sat, 14 Jun 2025 21:56:29 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed for the early finalisation of the Electric Vehicles Policy 2025 in consultation with all the stakeholders.

He issued these directives while chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore on Saturday to review the policy framework for the promotion of the electric vehicles industry in the country.

During the meeting, the draft of the Electric Vehicles Policy 2025 was thoroughly discussed.

The prime minister emphasised the need for swift and priority-based measures to promote electric motorcycles, scooters, three-wheelers, cars, and buses across Pakistan.

He also underscored the importance of setting up charging infrastructure, including charging stations and battery swapping facilities, to support the expansion of the EV ecosystem.

Furthermore, the prime minister instructed that relevant industries should be facilitated to enhance the local manufacturing capacity of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Ministers Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Haroon Akhtar, and other senior government officials.