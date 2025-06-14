In another diplomatic defeat, India fails to push Pakistan onto FATF grey list

Pakistan Pakistan In another diplomatic defeat, India fails to push Pakistan onto FATF grey list

Pakistan continues to strengthen its global standing with growing international confidence

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 19:17:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - India faced another diplomatic defeat in its efforts to isolate Pakistan, failing to push the country back onto the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to strengthen its global standing with growing international confidence.

Sources said India’s diplomatic delegation made strenuous efforts to have Pakistan reinstated on the FATF grey list during the latest meeting. However, the FATF decided to keep Pakistan under its "enhanced monitoring" process instead of grey-listing, dealing a significant blow to India’s agenda.

The FATF decision marks a complete failure of India’s objectives. During the meeting, China openly supported Pakistan, advocating for relief, while Turkey and Japan also extended their full backing.

Sources revealed that following Operation Bunyān Marṣūṣ, India intensified its attempts to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, with the Indian intelligence agency RAW leading a propaganda campaign. RAW established a disinformation lab in New Delhi aimed at misleading the international community about Pakistan through fabricated narratives.

Indian diplomatic delegations traveled to various countries, spreading anti-Pakistan rhetoric, but their narrative found no traction globally. Despite India’s attempts, with alleged support from Israel, to weaponize FATF against Pakistan, member countries disregarded India’s negative propaganda.

Sources emphasized that Pakistan’s exclusion from the grey list, despite India’s concerted efforts, is a major diplomatic victory. Since Operation Bunyān Marṣūṣ, Pakistan’s diplomatic position has consistently strengthened.

The combined efforts of Hindutva and Zionist lobbies to push Pakistan onto the grey list also failed, marking another triumph for Pakistan on the diplomatic front.