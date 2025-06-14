Rocket attack strikes residence of PM's aide Mubarak Zeb in Bajaur

No casualties reported; law enforcement agencies launch investigation following the latest attack

BAJAUR (Dunya News) - A rocket attack targeted the home of Member National Assembly and Prime Minister’s Special Assistant, Mubarak Zeb Khan, here on Saturday.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

According to security sources, the rocket caused partial damage to the main gate of the house. Police and law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene promptly after the incident and began collecting evidence and launching a thorough investigation.

Sources revealed that this is not the first time MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan has been targeted. Previous attempts have also been made on his life.

Following the attack, security in the area has been significantly increased. Police and intelligence agencies are actively searching for the attackers, and multiple angles are being explored to determine the motive behind the assault.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the rocket attack on the residence of MNA Mubarak Zeb Khan in Bajaur.

In a statement, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to Allah that no loss of life occurred in the attack.

He directed immediate investigation into the incident and the arrest of the attackers.