Two killed in truck, motorcycle collision in Uch Sharif

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

UCH SHARIF (Dunya News) – A woman and her daughter were killed and another person sustained injuries when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a truck in Uch Sharif on Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Khairpur Dhaha Chowk where a rashly driven truck hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her minor daughter on the spot and injuring another person.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Shabana and two-year-old Misbah.

