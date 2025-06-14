Three siblings drown in Chakwal's Gohal Dam

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital.

Published On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 04:56:01 PKT

CHAKWAL (Dunya News) – Three siblings, including two sisters and a brother, aged between four to thirteen years drowned while bathing in Gohal Dam near Chakwal on Friday, Dunya News reported

According to police, the tragic incident took place in village Lawoh where the children drowned while taking bath in the dam. The deceased were identified as 13-year-old Fiza, five-year-old Abia and four-year-old Furqan.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to Thesil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Naushera.

