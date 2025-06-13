Nawaz Sharif condemns Israeli attack on Iran as 'deeply regrettable'

PML-N leader says Israel’s strike on Iran is a grave mistake and an act of aggression

LONDON (Dunya News) - Former Prime Minister and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif condemned Israel’s recent attack on Iran, calling it a deeply regrettable and unjust act.

Speaking to the media in London, where he is currently residing due to personal engagements, Nawaz Sharif stated, “There can be no greater mistake in today’s world than this. Israel’s act of aggression is highly condemnable.”

His remarks came in the wake of a deadly Israeli strike on Iran earlier this morning, which reportedly claimed the lives of dozens, including Iran’s army chief.

The incident has drawn international concern and renewed calls for restraint in the region.

Nawaz Sharif’s comments add to the growing criticism from Muslim leaders worldwide, urging unity and a peaceful resolution to escalating tensions in the Middle East.

