DPM Ishaq Dar, US diplomat discuss ties

They underscored significance of Pakistan-US partnership in promoting regional peace and security.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - United States Chargé d'Affaires, Natalie Baker called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The DPM/FM reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to shared objectives and enhanced cooperation with the US in international forums, particularly in light of Pakistan’s UN Security Council membership (2025-2026).

Both sides underscored the significance of the longstanding Pakistan-U.S. partnership in promoting regional peace and security.

