PM Shehbaz to undertake UAE official visit on Jun 12

The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE

Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 13:40:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to undertake an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday, along with a high-level delegation.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and the UAE, which are marked by mutual trust, shared values, and close cooperation across multiple sectors, according to a Foreign Office press release.

A high-level delegation, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, and other senior officers will accompany the prime minister.



During the visit, Prime Minister Shehbaz will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and concern will be discussed during the high-level interactions.

According to the Foreign Office, the prime minister’s visit will serve to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, deepen economic ties, and foster multifaceted collaboration.

It is also a manifestation of the shared commitment of Pakistan and the UAE to bolstering the mutually beneficial strategic partnership, enhancing cooperation in existing areas of mutual interest, and exploring new avenues for further strengthening the bilateral cordial relations.