Naqvi stresses cooperation among subordinate institutions

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday presided over a meeting during which it was agreed to enhance mutual cooperation among all subordinate institutions.

Addressing the meeting, Naqvi emphasised that all institutions should fully benefit from each other’s capabilities in order to ease the lives of the public. He said the timely exchange of information and data is a dire need of the hour, and all institutions must work together with mutual coordination.

Naqvi stressed that officers posted in foreign embassies can also provide assistance to other departments of the ministry. Therefore, the full potential of the human resources across all institutions should be utilised.

He directed that only officers meeting merit-based criteria should be nominated for training courses, so their professional capabilities can be effectively enhanced.

He instructed all institutions to submit their recommendations as soon as possible, based on which the interior secretary will prepare a comprehensive plan.

Naqvi further stated that improved coordination would not only benefit the public but also yield effective results at the government level.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, the Interior Secretary, and additional secretaries and heads of NADRA, Anti-Narcotics Control, FIA, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, Rangers, National Police Academy, National Police Bureau, Passport & Immigration, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency, and Islamabad Police.

