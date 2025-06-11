CM Maryam Nawaz emphasises children's right to play

LAHORE (Dunya News) –Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday said that a smiling and playful child is a symbol of happiness, and that play is not merely a form of entertainment but a foundation for mental, emotional, and creative development.

In her message on the occasion of International Day of Play, she emphasised that every child has the right not only to education but also to play, learn, and smile freely without worry. She expressed regret that children in Kashmir and Palestine are deprived of not only play but all fundamental rights.

She further said that at the Nawaz Sharif Centre of Excellence for Early Childhood Education, children are also being educated through play. She added that efforts are being made to create an environment and society where every child is safe, free, and has equal opportunities to play, learn, and grow.

