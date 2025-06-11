Federal budget is a nightmare for poor: Barrister Saif

He labeled the federal budget as one designed for the "business wing of the Sharif family"

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif, strongly criticised the federal budget for 2025–26, calling it a “nightmare” for the poor.

Saif stated that the salary increments proposed in the budget are nothing more than a "drop in the ocean" compared to the current inflation rate, describing it as a cruel joke on the people. He warned that increased taxes on petrol and electricity would unleash a new wave of inflation, further worsening the plight of an already struggling population.

He added that rising petrol prices impact the cost of all goods, and by imposing taxes on alternative energy sources such as solar panels, the government has snatched away the last hope of relief for the poor.

Saif further stated that with the most expensive electricity, prolonged load shedding, and now taxes on solar panels, the people have been left with no viable means of survival. He accused the "fake federal government" of offering the salaried class fake relief similar to "Form 47"—a reference to alleged election rigging.

