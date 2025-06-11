Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's sentence suspension hearing delayed

The hearing could not take place as Justice Muhammad Asif is currently on leave

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad High Court has postponed the hearing on the sentence suspension petitions of former prime minister Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi in 190 million pound case.

According to reports, the hearing could not take place as Justice Muhammad Asif is currently on leave.

The petitions were to be heard by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Muhammad Asif. However, the bench will not be available today (Wednesday), and the Acting Chief Justice will only be hearing cases as part of a single bench.

An accountability court sentenced Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to jail terms in the 190 million pounds Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

According to the verdict, Imran Khan will serve 14-year imprisonment and Bushra Bibi has been jailed for seven years.

Besides jail term, Imran Khan was fined Rs1 million and Bushra Bibi half a million rupees. In case of failure to pay fine, Imran will have to undergo six months' additional imprisonment and Bushra Bibi for three months.

The court also ordered authorities to take control of Al-Qadir University.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of anti-corruption court announced the verdict in Adiala Jail.

The 190 million pounds case involves a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and others in December 2023.

The case centres around an alleged settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to Pakistan’s national exchequer.

Khan and the other accused are alleged to have misused 190 million pounds sent by the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) as part of the settlement. Bushra Bibi was named an accused for her role as a trustee of the Al-Qadir Trust.

Additionally, the couple is accused of receiving undue benefits, including over 458 kanal in Mauza Bakrala, Sohawa, for the establishment of Al-Qadir University.

During Khan's tenure, the NCA seized 190 million pounds worth of assets from the tycoon. The assets were meant to be handed to Pakistan, with the settlement deemed a civil matter by the NCA.

However, the details of the confidential agreement were not disclosed when Khan's cabinet approved it in December 2019. Subsequently, the Al-Qadir Trust was established in Islamabad.