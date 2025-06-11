4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Peshawar, surroundings

Published On: Wed, 11 Jun 2025 10:42:08 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Tremors were felt in Peshawar and surrounding areas on Wednesday, causing panic among residents. People rushed out of their homes and offices reciting the Kalma Tayyaba.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 4.7 on the Richter scale. Its epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, at a depth of 211 kilometers beneath the surface.

So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or property damage.

Rescue teams and district administration are monitoring the situation.

Experts say that due to tectonic activity in the Hindu Kush region, earthquakes have become a common occurrence in the area. However, citizens have been advised to take precautionary measures.

