KP assembly session convened today

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly has been convened today at 2 PM, which will be presided over by Speaker Babar Saleem Swati.

The agenda for the session has been released, according to which Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, will present the Amendment Bill on the Functions and Powers of the Prosecution Service under the Constitution in the House.

According to the agenda, several other amendment bills will also be presented in the Assembly, including the Charities Amendment Bill, Legal Aid Bill, Servant Housing Foundation Bill, and the Ease of Doing Business Amendment Bill. Additionally, the CM will also immediately move a motion for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sentences Amendment Bill.

A motion will be moved to bring the Commission on the Status of Women Amendment Bill under discussion. Furthermore, a motion will be presented to pass the Commission on Women Amendment Bill. The session will also include a debate on the law and order situation in the province.

