Post-Hajj flight operation to begin tomorrow

The post-Hajj operation will conclude on July 10, ensuring the return of 88,390 pilgrims

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The post-Hajj flight operation will commence tomorrow with the first return flight scheduled to land in Islamabad.

According to media reports, a total of seven flights will arrive across various airports in Pakistan on June 11, carrying pilgrims back home.

The first flight is expected to arrive in Islamabad at 3:50 AM while the second flight will land at 9:10 AM.

The third flight will arrive in Lahore at 11:50 AM while the fourth flight will land in Islamabad at 12:10 PM. The fifth flight will reach Multan at 12:35 PM while the sixth flight is scheduled to arrive in Karachi at 1:35 PM.

Moreover, the seventh flight will land in Lahore at 2:30 PM.

The eighth flight is expected in Islamabad at 5:20 AM on June 12.

The post-Hajj operation will conclude on July 10, ensuring the return of 88,390 pilgrims under the government scheme through 342 flights over the course of one month.

To ensure timely and safe return, Pakistan’s national, private, and Saudi airlines will be part of this large-scale flight operation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated the custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for exceptional organisation of this year's sacred Hajj pilgrimage.

In a social media post on X, the prime minister extended heartfelt gratitude to the custodian of two holy mosques and Crown Prince for making this spiritual experience more comfortable and memorable.