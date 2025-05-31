Final day of Hajj operation concludes as total of 88,000 Pakistani pilgrims reach KSA

Updated On: Sat, 31 May 2025 19:14:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The operation to transport Pakistani Hajj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia concluded today, marking the final day of the Hajj flight schedule.

Under the government’s Hajj scheme, 86,955 pilgrims have already arrived in the holy cities, with an additional 1,305 pilgrims expected to reach Makkah today via four flights, bringing the total number of government-scheme pilgrims to 88,260.

The Hajj operation, which began on April 29 and continued for 33 days, involved 342 flights. For the first 15 days, pilgrims were transported to Madinah, while the remaining flights facilitated arrivals in Makkah. Additionally, 22,075 Pakistani pilgrims traveled under private Hajj schemes, with a total of 25,698 expected to perform Hajj through private arrangements.

Both national and private Pakistani airlines, alongside Saudi carriers, participated in the operation. In Mina and Arafat, tent installations and other arrangements are in their final stages.

A total of 470 Hajj supervisors have been appointed, with each assisting and guiding approximately 188 Pakistani pilgrims during the pilgrimage.