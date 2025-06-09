No compromise on water, Bilawal Bhutto warns India

Says Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state

Updated On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 15:10:48 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that water is a lifeline and indispensable need for the people of Pakistan and there will be no compromise on it, adding India violated international laws after putting Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Pakistani delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto has reached the UK. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given it the task to expose Indian belligerent posture through diplomatic forums.

Earlier, the delegation was in the United States where they held debates and talks with the aim of seeking world attention towards Indian aggressions, which is posing a real threat to regional peace.

Talking to a foreign TV channel, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state, and it condemns Indian provocations and aggressions, which is putting the region at the risk of devastation and chaos.

“Suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a violation of international law. Pakistan has made it clear that stopping water would be considered a declaration of war.

“Water is our indispensable need and there will be no compromise on it. India cannot unilaterally suspend or terminate the Indus Waters Treaty,” the head of Pakistani delegation said.

Pakistan is a peaceful country, Pakistan has always talked about resolving problems through dialogue and diplomacy, he affirmed, adding, India is spreading misinformation and disinformation.

India has blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam incident without evidence, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, adding Pakistan wants talks on Kashmir and other issues including water.

All problems can be resolved if Kashmir dispute is settled. There was a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. But there was no peace, and President Donald Trump's role in brokering the ceasefire is commendable, Bilawal Bhutto said.