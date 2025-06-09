Parvez Elahi mocks PML-N's claims, says 'good they don't attribute Iqbal's dream to Nawaz Sharif'

Updated On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 12:15:26 PKT

GUJRAT (Dunya News) - Former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has taken a swipe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), sarcastically stating that thankfully they haven’t claimed Allama Iqbal’s dream [of a separate homeland for Muslims] was seen by Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing party workers in Gujrat, Elahi remarked, “After Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the most votes have gone to Imran Khan.”

He praised the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, saying, “Our army achieved victory through martyrdoms, and we are all united for this country and nation.”

Criticising the PML-N, Elahi said the party was fooling itself rather than the public. “They even claim that the war strategy was designed by Nawaz Sharif himself.”

Continuing his criticism, Elahi added, “Thankfully, they haven’t yet said that Nawaz Sharif was the one who saw Allama Iqbal’s dream. Whatever is good for this nation will have the support of institutions, trying to do everything alone hasn’t worked.”