Punjab to register all restaurants, wedding halls: CM Maryam

The decision aims to bring more businesses into the formal economy

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has decided to initiate the registration of all restaurants and wedding halls across the province, following approval from Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during a high-level meeting.

CM Maryam Nawaz directed authorities to implement the registration drive for both small and large-scale eateries and banquet facilities. The decision aims to bring more businesses into the formal economy without placing additional financial pressure on the public.

Rejecting all proposals to increase taxes, the chief minister emphasised the need to expand the tax base instead. “We won’t allow unnecessary burden on the people by raising taxes,” she said. “It’s unacceptable that those who register face penalties while tax evaders continue to benefit.”

Maryam Nawaz added that the government was committed to protecting the average citizen from financial strain. “Someone earning Rs200,000 pays tax while someone earning millions does not, that must change,” she stated. She also instructed departments like the Punjab Revenue Authority and Mines & Minerals to identify new revenue streams.