Two youngsters drown in canal near Jamshoro

Their two colleagues rescued in timely operation

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – Two youngsters drowned in a canal near Jamshoro here on Monday, Dunya News reported.

The drowned youths have been identified as Mudasar and Ali Haider. They went to a canal to beat the heat when they drowned while taking a bath in the canal. Their two colleagues who were also taking a bath in the canal were rescued.

Having being informed, Hyderabad Rescue reached the spot and conducted a timely operation, and rescued the two youngsters. The dead bodies were shifted to Civil Hospital. Further investigation was underway.

With the start of summer, particularly with continuous heatwave people go to canals to beat the heat. During this season, many cases of drowning of youths are reported. To check such incidents, district administrations concerned impose Section 144.

