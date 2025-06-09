New movement being planned for Imran Khan's release: Ali Amin Gandapur

Updated On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 10:29:34 PKT

D.I. KHAN (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has announced preparations for a new movement aimed at securing the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media in Dera Ismail Khan, Gandapur stated that Imran Khan’s release was linked to the judiciary, which he claimed was not independent in its decisions anymore. “The lack of judicial independence is why Imran Khan remains behind bars,” he added.

Gandapur said that the success of the movement rested in the hands of Allah, adding, “We have launched such movements before and are now preparing for another one.”

Discussing provincial matters, the KP Chief Minister announced that a tax-free budget would be presented, promising no new taxes. He also mentioned the launch of mega projects, including ongoing work on the Peshawar-Dera motorway, and the imposition of an “education emergency” to uplift academic standards.

To empower youth, Gandapur said interest-free loans would be provided. “We have allocated Rs 150 billion for debt repayment, and the province is financially strong enough to even lend money to the federal government,” he claimed.

He stressed that a debt-ridden country cannot make independent decisions and reiterated that Afghanistan’s issues must be resolved through dialogue. He also emphasised that the KP government should be included in any negotiations with Afghanistan, a demand he said he voiced during the recent jirga.