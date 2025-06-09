Eid holidaymakers show no sign to give up to blazing sun

Pakistan Pakistan Eid holidaymakers show no sign to give up to blazing sun

They keep their schedule unchanged

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 10:43:44 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Eid holidaymakers continue to make the most of Eid festival with making sumptuous foods, visiting their loved ones and flocking to parks and other recreational places.

The third day of Eidul Azha is quite hot as the previous two days of Eid. Picnickers show no sign to give up to the blazing sun. They keep their schedule unchanged, but at the same time they are careful about the heatwave, with precautions like using caps, covering their heads with a piece of cloth, and drinking excessive water to avoid dehydration.

For the third day, collective and individual animal sacrifices continue across the country.

There will also be lavish feasts on the third day of Eid. Guests are being treated with serving biryani, kebabs, tikka buti, qurma, and kadai.

In Lahore, people are satisfied with sanitation and cleanliness arrangements. They are of the view that sanitary workers are removing wastes of sacrificial animals in time as there is no heaps of garbage and offals roadsides and in streets.

As per prediction of Met Office, weather is quite hot in most parts of the country. The high mercury has not dampened the Eid festivities as people are enjoying Eid holidays with devotion.

On the third day of Eid, the district administration in every city is active. Sanitation workers are seen everywhere and work is being done to remove garbage from the streets, while law enforcement officials are also active in taking safety measures.

There is a less rush on roads in major cities across the country, including the provincial capital of Punjab, because non-natives have gone to their ancestral homes.

On the third of Eid, families are heading to their relatives and parks.

Women are spending more time in distributing meat and taking care of household chores, while the elders are sitting in their groups and engaged in various interests.