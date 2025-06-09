PMD predicts hot and dry weather in most parts of country

Published On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 05:41:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours while rain and thunderstorm is predicted in upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), weather situation is attributed to continental air that is seen prevailing over most parts of the country.

A High pressure in upper atmosphere is prevailing over the country and likely to persist during next 04 to 05 days.

A shallow westerly trough may also affect upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and surroundings during evening/night. Rain, wind and thunderstorm is also predicted in parts of Gilgit and Baltistan.

