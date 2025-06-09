Karachi factory fire doused after 30-hour battle

Fire, which began around 3:37am between Saturday and Sunday, was spotted by a patrolling vehicle

Mon, 09 Jun 2025 19:32:58 PKT

KARACHI (Web Desk) – A massive fire that broke out in factories at the Landhi Export Processing Zone (EPZ) was finally brought under control after 30 hours of continuous efforts, preventing it from spreading further.

The fire, which began around 3:37am between Saturday and Sunday, was first spotted by a patrolling vehicle. It started in a private factory containing cosmetics, oils, and packaging materials, causing it to spread rapidly. It also engulfed nearby warehouses and old cloth factories.

According to Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan, the fire was intense and affected multiple factories. The KMC fire brigade, along with Rescue 1122, KPT, Pakistan Navy, and other industrial zone fire units, conducted a joint operation. A total of 14 fire tenders, 2 bowsers, and a snorkel participated in the grand rescue effort.

Cooling operations are still ongoing and may continue for another day or two. Firefighters are facing difficulties due to the collapse of parts of the affected buildings, some of which have been declared extremely hazardous.

Three firefighters were injured due to steam and gas exposure. They were shifted to the burns unit, with one suffering 23% burns and two sustaining minor injuries.

Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan stated that the mayor of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, is personally overseeing the operation and receiving regular updates. He added that while the fire was largely controlled within 18–20 hours, full cooling and safety clearance could take up to two more days due to flammable materials like used clothing inside the factories.

He emphasized their commitment, saying: "Our principle is to keep fighting until the last spark is extinguished."