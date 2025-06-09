India behind terrorism in Pakistan, says Sherry Rehman

Pakistan Pakistan India behind terrorism in Pakistan, says Sherry Rehman

Sherry Rehman on Sunday termed India the main sponsor of terrorism in Pakistan.

Follow on Published On: Mon, 09 Jun 2025 05:39:31 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Senator Sherry Rehman, a senior leader of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), on Sunday termed India the main sponsor of terrorism in Pakistan.

Sherry Rehman, who is a member of high level Pakistani delegation, while talking to media in London said that the list of Indian-sponsored terrorist attacks on Pakistan’s soil is very long. She referred to incidents such as the Army Public School attack and the Jaffer Express bombing in which India was involved.

She said the Pakistani delegation will meet senior British officials to highlight Pakistan’s narrative on the recent India-Pakistan conflict and advocate for peace in South Asia.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pakistan seeks peace and wants all issues, including the Kashmir dispute and the Indus Waters Treaty, resolved through dialogue.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistani delegation led-by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has reached UK after wrapping up its tour of the United States, where it exposed Indian unfounded aggressions and provocations, and emphasised the significance of peace in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the delegation a task of promoting a voice for peace in South Asia with a special emphasis for exposing belligerent posture of India, who is bent on disrupting peace in the region.

In the United States, the delegation attended a United Nations meeting and met with world leaders and members of the US Congress, where Pakistan emphasised the Kashmir issue and the need for peace in the region.

