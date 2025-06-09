One killed in motorcycle, rickshaw collision in Karachi
Pakistan
KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person lost his life when the motorcycle he was riding on collided with a rickshaw in Karachi on late Sunday night, Dunya News reported.
According to details, the accident occurred near Ghaghar Phatak area of Karachi where a rashly driven rickshaw collided with a motorcycle, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the deceased was identified as Fazal-ur-Rehman.