Magnitude 3.1 quake jolts Gwadar, surrounding areas

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the northwest of Gwadar.

GWADAR (Dunya News) - An earthquake measuring 3-1 on the Richter scale jolted Gwadar and its adjoining areas in Balochistan province on Sunday, Dunya News reported.

People came out of their homes in panic and started reciting verses from the Holy Quran. No loss of life and property was reported from any part of Gwadar due to earthquake.

According to National Seismic Monitoring Centre, Islamabad, the epicenter of the earthquake was located eight kilometres northwest of Gwadar at the depth of 10 kilometres.

