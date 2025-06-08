Pakistan progressing under leadership of PM Shehbaz: Tarar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar says Pakistan has achieved great success under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

Talking to media, he said a befitting response was given to the Indian blatant aggression against Pakistan due to the comprehensive strategy of the Field Marshal. He said the friendly countries also extended full support to Pakistan during Pak-India tension.

Attaullah Tarar said Pakistan has made significant progress at diplomatic front and the entire world acknowledged Pakistan's success.

Turning to the prime minister's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the minister termed it highly successful.

He said the prime minister during the Eid days, held telephonic conversations with leaders of different Muslim countries and to extend them warm Eid greetings.

The minister said the prime minister also telephoned political leadership of the country, including the governors, the chief ministers and the federal ministers and extended Eid greetings to them.

Attaullah Tarar said the government’s entire focus now on economy, which has witnessed stabilisation due to prudent policies of the government.

