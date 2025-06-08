FM Aurangzeb says upcoming budget to focus on reforms

KAMALIA (Dunya News) - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb announced that the upcoming budget would introduce reforms aimed at moving the country forward.

Speaking to the media in Kamalia, Aurangzeb stated that under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, the economy has shown significant improvement over the past year.

He emphasized that the forthcoming budget would include reforms designed to drive national growth, though he cautioned that transformative change cannot happen overnight and would take time.

The finance minister revealed that the Economic Survey for the current fiscal year will be presented tomorrow, while the federal budget will be unveiled on June 10. He reiterated that systemic change is a gradual process requiring patience.

Earlier, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq approved the schedule for the budget session of the National Assembly.