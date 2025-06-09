Two youngsters drown in Chenab River

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the dead bodies from the river.

ALIPUR CHATHA (Dunya News) – At least two youngsters drowned in Chenab River near Alipur Chatha on Sunday while taking a bath, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the tragic incident occurred near Qadirabad Barrage where two youngsters jumped into the river to beat the heat, but they drowned in deep water which they could not estimate.

Rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and retrieved the dead bodies from the river after a hectic effort. The deceased were identified as Awaid and Adrees.

