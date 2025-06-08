NA speaker approves budget schedule

2025-26 budget would be presented before the National Assembly on 10 June

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has given his assent to the schedule of federal budget 2025-26.

After his approval, the 2025-26 budget would be presented before the National Assembly on June 10 and no NA session would be held on June 11 and 12.

The discussion on the budget would begin on June 13 and all the political parties in the lower house would be allotted their respective time to talk on the budget. “This process will continue will June 21,” the speaker said.

After this, the NA session would be held on June 23 to discuss the necessary spending of the 2025-26 budget.

On June 24 and 25, the NA would hold discussions on the demands, grants and cuts included in the budget. The finance bill would be passed from the lower house on June 26 and on the next day, the discussion and voting on supplementary grants would take place.