First Turbat cadet college playing great role in educating, training girls of Balochistan

Pakistan Pakistan First Turbat cadet college playing great role in educating, training girls of Balochistan

The second batch of 64 cadets has successfully graduated from the college

Follow on Published On: Sun, 08 Jun 2025 12:06:07 PKT

TURBAT (Dunya News) - Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Girls Cadet College Turbat is a new chapter of knowledge, self-reliance and national service in Balochistan.

Established with the support of the United Arab Emirates, the first cadet college in Turbat is a bright example of knowledge, self-reliance and national service for the people of Balochistan.

The second batch of 64 cadets has successfully graduated from the college, which was established in June 2018 with the support of United Arab Emirates.

This institution is not just an educational building but a reflection of forward thinking of Balochistan. Cadet Amina said, ‘This institution has awakened abilities in me that I had never imagined. I am the parade commander of this college and playing an exemplary role for my colleagues.’

‘We get to learn not only the curriculum but also leadership, self-confidence and big dreams. Turbat, where education was once a dream, has today become a practical laboratory for nation-building.’

She added, ‘Students here have adopted principles such as discipline, leadership, national spirit, and social service. The courageous daughters of Balochistan say we will play our full role in national leadership.’

This institution has become a metaphor for a bright future, new confidence and pride for every student. Daughters graduating from Sheikha Fatima College will make Pakistan's name shine all over the world.