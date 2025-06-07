Field Marshal, CJCSC, Naval and Air Chiefs extend Eidul Azha greetings

Armed Forces convey their earnest prayers for enduring peace, prosperity, and national cohesion.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff extend their profound felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan convey their earnest prayers for enduring peace, prosperity, and national cohesion, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a statement.

“We pay solemn tribute to the unwavering resilience of the Pakistani nation and express deep appreciation for the valour and sacrifices of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and courageous citizens who continue to uphold the security and stability of our homeland” they said.

Eidul Azha is a sacred time of reflection, sacrifice, and unity. May this blessed occasion foster harmony across our society and reinforce the spirit of solidarity that binds us as one indomitable nation. The Pakistan Armed Forces stand resolutely with the people, united in purpose and steadfast in their sacred duty to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

On this day of reverence, we also honour the noble families of Shuhada-e-Pakistan -- whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of peace and the nation.

