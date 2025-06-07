President lauds security forces for killing Fitna al-Hindustan terrorists

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday commended the security forces for killing two terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan during operation in district Kachhi, Balochistan.

He appreciated the security forces for eliminating two proxy terrorists of India during the intelligence-based operation. He said the operations of security forces will continue till complete eradication of terrorists.

“The security forces of Pakistan were carrying out operations for wiping out Fitna al-Hindustan,” he said adding, “Our determination to finish off terrorists and defend the country is unwavering.”

He expressed the national resolve to completely end terrorism.

