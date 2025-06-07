Govt determined to completely eradicate terrorism: PM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday paid tribute to the security forces for eliminating two terrorists of Fitna al-Hindustan patronized by India during operation in Kolpur area in district Kachhi, Balochistan.

He said the menace of terrorism will be rooted out from the country due to professionalism of the security forces.

The terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for causing harm to the life and property of innocent and unarmed civilians, he added.

He said the security forces and government were determined to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

