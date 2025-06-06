Pakistan has strong leadership, says Donald Trump

Feels proud of brokering ceasefire between Pakistan and India

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – United States President Donald Trump has said Pakistan has a very strong leadership.

US President Donald Trump again said he felt proud of brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India. US President Donald Trump, while meeting with the German Chancellor at the White House, said that he told both countries that if bullets are fired, there will be no trade, adding Pakistan has very strong leadership.

Donald Trump said what is happening in Russia and Ukraine is tragic, ‘I don't think Russia will sign a peace agreement with Ukraine, the Biden administration let in some terrible people.’

The US President further said, “We are expelling these people one by one, we do not want more bad people to come into our country.”



